The joy of experiencing parenthood is something which cannot be explained in words. A kind of feeling that every individual in this world want to experience and embrace the change when they enter into this new phase in lives. Such was the year 2017 for Bollywood where celebrities

welcomed their bundle of joy and became proud parents. Take a look.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani welcomed their daughter on October 20, 2017 and named her Radhya Takhtani. The couple had tied the knot on June 29, 2012.

Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma

Asin and Rahul Sharma, who have always been low key about their personal lives, were blessed with a baby girl on October 23. Akshay Kumar, who played the cupid for the couple, was one of the first ones to hold the little one in his hands.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu became proud parents to their new born daughter Inaaya on September 29. Kunal, who was busy promoting Golmaal Again, shared the good news with his fans on Twitter.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalwani

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalwani, who got married in a hush-hush ceremony in October 2016, welcomed their first bundle of joy in May this year. The couple named their baby boy, Zac Lalwani.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who made headlines with her strong support to her sister's battle with Hrithik Roshan, was blessed with a baby boy. She shared the good news on Twitter and named the little boy, Prithvi Raj Chandel.

Celina Jaitley and Peter Haag

Celina Jaitley and Peter Haag, who welcomed their twins in 2012, were again blessed with another set of twins on September 10. The couple named them Arthur and Shamsher. But sadly, Shamsher couldn't survive.

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani, who went through a miscarriage in 2012, were delighted to welcome their first child, Diani in 2013. This year, the couple were blessed with a second child. They named him Azarius.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber on July 20 adopted a 21-months old baby girl from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. They recently celebrated her second birthday together in Disneyland in the US.

Adnan Sami and Roya Sami Khan

Adnan Sami and Roya Sami Khan embraced parenthood with the arrival of a baby girl, Medina on May 8 this year. The new parents took to Twitter to share the first pictures of the baby.

Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Vohra

Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Vohra welcomed their first little bundle of joy on January 16, 2017. The couple, who got married in Kenya in April 2014, named their daughter, Kainaat.