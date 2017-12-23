The year of 2017 is coming to an end and we saw several fresh on-screen pairs in Bollywood this time. From Irrfan Khan-Parvathy to Anushka Sharma-Diljit Dosanjh, these on-screen jodis ruled everyone's hearts.

Take a look at who all worked together for the first time on-screen as lovebirds this year. Here are the fresh on-screen pairs of 2017:

Anushka -Diljit

New bride Anushka Sharma gave a glimpse of her bridal look in the initial months of this year with the movie, Phillauri. She shared screen space for the first time with Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh. The duo looked perfect on-screen.

Irrfan -Parvathy

Malayalam actress Parvathy made her debut in Bollywood with Qarub Qarib Singlle alongside Irrfan Khan. This duo just nailed it on-screen. Their pair was loved by everyone.

Sushant -Kriti / Ayushmann- Kriti

Kriti Sanon worked with two amazing actors for the first time in two different movies. She appeared opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta, which tanked at the box office. But the rumours of their real-life love story started doing the rounds. Thus, the couple looked adorable together on-screen.

The second actor with whom she worked for the first time was Ayushmann Khurrana. The duo featured in Bareilly Ki Barfi and their romantic angle was too adorable. Even she worked with Rajkummar Rao in this film for the first time.

Ayushmann- Parineeti / Ajay Devgn- Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra made her comeback in movies after the transformation with Meri Pyaari Bindu. She shared screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in it. Though the film didn't earn well at the box office, their pair was liked by many.

Then, the diva appeared with Ajay Devgn in Golmaal, which recently won Zee Cine Awards 2018 as the Best Film. Though the duo has a huge age gap, their chemistry was adorable on-screen.

Sidharth-Sonakshi/ Jacqueline-Sidharth

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha appeared in Ittefaq movie. The thriller flick garnered appreciation and the duo too complemented each other on the silver screen.

Before Ittefaq, Sidharth shared screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez for the first time in A Gentleman. While their steamy chemistry was appreciated on-screen, the movie failed to impress the audience.