Dangal actress Zaira Wasim had to apologise after being trolled on social media. This news of the 16-year-old has created a buzz all over. Will Aamir Khan react to the same? Meanwhile, check out what is happening in Bollywood recently.

Here are the newsmakers of the day:

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim gets trolled

Zaira Wasim, who played young Geeta Phogat in Dangal, has made headlines when she apologised on social media after being trolled. She posted a big apology on Twitter and Facebook, in which she requested people in Kashmir, especially the youth, to not to make her their role model. Zaira was being trolled after meeting J&K Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti. "I want to make it clear that I don't want anyone to follow in my footsteps or even consider me as a role model," she wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan will behead his sons

In an interview with Femina, Shah Rukh said: "I tell Aryan and even AbRam never hurt a woman. If you do, I'll behead you. And no, times have not changed. A girl is not your chhadi-buddy; show some respect."

Atif Aslam stopped concert mid-way

A video of Atif Aslam has been doing the rounds on social media for quite sometime. In the clip, the Pakistani singer stopped his concert mid-way to rescue a girl who was being harassed by some men. He says: "Tumne kabhi ladki nahi dekhi hai? Tumhari maa behen bhi ho sakti hai yahan par (Have you never seen a girl before? Your mother or sister could be here as well)."

Shahid Kapoor's sister secretly engaged

Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah, who appeared in Shaandaar, has reportedly got engaged. The revelation was made by Om Puri's estranged wife Nandita by mistake. According to BollywoodLife, Nandita told a tabloid: "We were supposed to go for Pankaj Kapur's daughter, Sanah, and Pahwa's son, Mayank's engagement ceremony. Om called me, and by the time we got there, he reached my house...When he called me again, I told him, 'It's too late; we'll see you tomorrow.' Ishaan and I still regret not seeing him that day..."

Salman Khan to start Dabangg 3 next year

Salman Khan will reportedly start the shoot of Dabangg 3 in January 2018. Apparently, the superstar has too many projects this year, thus, the third instalment of Dabangg will go on floors the next year. Talking about Salman Khan's next few ventures, source added, "Right now, Salman is busy with other projects. After he completes shooting for Tubelight, he will go into the schedule for Tiger Zinda Hai and his sister Alvira Agnihotri's next production. Then there is the Race 3, which will start this year. And Remo D Souza's film on a father-daughter relationship. Which effectively means Dabangg 3 is in the queue and won't roll this year," Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying.