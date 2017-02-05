Shraddha Kapoor broke down on the sets of Haseena Parkar biopic, Varun Dhawan starts shooting for Judwaa and other celebrities are currently making news.

Bollywood news: Deepika Padukone, Rana Daggubati and other buzz

Take a look at the latest buzz:

Shraddha Kapoor breaks down while shooting for Haseena Parkar biopic

Shraddha Kapoor, who recently started shooting for Haseena Parkar biopic, broke down while enacting an emotional scene. The actress sobbed inconsolably even after the cameras stopped rolling. "Shraddha got so immersed in the scene that she started wailing. Unit hands were wondering what had happened since her tears didn't stop even when the camera stopped rolling. Apoorva had to halt the shoot for an hour so that she could regain composure," a source told Mid-Day.

Varun Dhawan begins shooting for Judwaa

Varun Dhawan, who will next be seen in the sequel of Judwaa, has kicked started the shoot with a devotional Ganpati song. Varun will reprise the double roles of Prem and Raja, originally essayed by Salman Khan. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is apparently planning for a reunion of the cast of the original Judwaa. Salman, Karisma Kapoor and South actress Ramya are expected to attend the bash.

Aamir Khan throws Dangal success bash

Aamir along with his co-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur hosted a grand party on Saturday, February 4, to celebrate the success of Dangal. The who's who of the industry was invited for the party at Taj Lands End, Bandra. The wrestling drama recently crossed Rs 385 crore at the box office and has become the highest-grossing Bollywood entertainer of 2016.

Iulia Vantur made her debut at Lakme Fashion Week 2017

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur made her India runaway debut as the showstopper for clothing brand Splash at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2017. The model-singer donned a short black dress for the event. Incidentally, Salman is the brand ambassador of the Middle East's largest fashion retailer. "It was great. I was nervous. It was my first experience walking the ramp in India and it is special. It is a special brand. I like the clothes a lot. I am happy to be called on this show," Iulia told PTI.

Girish Kumar Taurani admits to keeping his marital status underwraps for his career

Girish Kumar Taurani, who made his acting debut with Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013) and later Loveshhudha (2016), told Mumbai Mirror that he had kept his marital status under wraps for his career. But now, as the couple is set to ring their their first wedding anniversary on February 11, Girish believed that he needs to admit and declare his love for his wife officially. "Krsna and I were childhood friends and schoolmates. We started dating in our teens and in 2007, realised this was serious and for keeps," Girish said.