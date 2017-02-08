There has been a lot of gossip going around in Bollywood of late, including speculations that Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur are apparently miffed with each other.

Here are the other top news-makers:

All is not well between Salman Khan and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur?

There seems to be some tension between Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Director Kabir Khan recently wrapped up the shoot of Tubelight, and Iulia attended the bash, besides Salman and the other cast and crew members. According to reports, Salman and Iulia arrived separately and looked disengaged as they made separate exits.

Jolly LLB 2 withdraws petition against HC; accepts 4 cuts in film

The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2 have withdrawn their plea against the Bombay High Court order that asked them to cut four scenes from the film. The makers have agreed to remove the four scenes. The court has now ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a fresh certificate to the movie after the cuts are executed. Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to the 2012 comedy Jolly LLB. It is scheduled to get released on Friday, February 10.

After Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan teaming up with Sidharth Malhotra for his next production venture

After teaming up with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan is likely to sign up Sidharth Malhotra for his next production venture. "When Salman decided to create his own production house, he did so with the intention of making great content-oriented commercial films with leading Bollywood stars," a source told Bollywood Life.

The film is based on a real life incident. The production team has approached Sidharth to star in it. "His production house is making a lot of movies. We are in talks. But nothing is confirmed, so I cannot officially talk about anything now," the source added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan responds to son Taimur's name controversy

After Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan has now responded to the controversy over naming her son Taimur. Kareena, who walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, told Mid-Day: "It (The controversy) was bizarre. I have no idea why people took my baby's name so personally. But we love the name and let me put it this way — it has no resemblance to any person living or dead." She added: "We love the meaning (Taimur means iron in Arabic) and I am happy that [some] people came out in support of us so strongly. That support matters more than anything bad that was said or written."