Sushmita Sen to judge 65th Miss Universe

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen will be on the judging panel of 65th edition of the pageant. Elated to be a part of it, the actress posted on Instagram, "Getting ready with a dancing heart! I am so excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the #Philippines after #23years... it's where it all began #manila1994 #missuniverse1994."

Sushant Singh Rajput to head to NASA to prepare for his film Chanda Mama Door Ke

After the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput is now preparing himself for his next Chanda Mama Door Ke, which is a space adventure. To get a better understanding of the life of astronauts, the actor will soon fly down to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration). "Sanjay (director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan) has contacts in NASA. I will spend almost a month with them to understand an astronaut's body language and mindset. Sanjay has already given a uniform with a badge. I wear it almost every day. I can't wait to work on the film," the actor told DNA.

Mahira Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan for Raees promotion in Dubai?

Rumour has it that Pakistani actress Mahira, who has not been able to promote the film in India along with Shah Rukh owing to the ongoing tensions between the two countries, will join him in Dubai for promotions. "Mahira will join Shah Rukh and Rahul at the Bollywood Amusement Park in Dubai. Over the two-day promotional schedule, they will also visit malls and interact with the local media," a source told DNA.

Kapil Sharma to produce his film Firangi

Kapil Sharma is venturing into production with his upcoming film Firangi. The ace comedian took to his twitter handle to announce the news. "My first Bollywood movie as a producer... 'Firangi'... Coming soon... Need your blessings," he tweeted. The host of The Kapil Sharma Show is undergoing tremendous training for his role in the film.