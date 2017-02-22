From Swara Bhaskar's perfect reply to KRK to Shah Rukh Khan's car drive with AbRam, a lot has been happening in Bollywood at the moment.

Take a look at current newsmakers:

Ranbir Kapoor's look from Sanjay Dutt's biopic leaked online

For the past several months, Ranbir Kapoor has been preparing himself to play the role of Sanjay Dutt in the senior actor's biopic. The shooting for the film began recently and some pictures from the sets have been leaked online. In the pictures, Ranbir is seen with long hair and bulked-up body and bears uncanny resemblance with young Sanjay.

More from the sets of the Sanjay Dutt biopic ?? #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/pBVG5yti8v — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) February 21, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam's car drive in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted on Carter Road in Mumbai. The superstar had taken his son on a ride in his convertible car. Pictures of the father-son soon went viral on the internet. While fans of SRK were thrilled to watch him on the streets of Mumbai, AbRam was seen enjoying the ride.

Swara Bhaskar silences KRK over nasty remarks about Anaarkali of Aarah

Kamaal R Khan, who often makes headlines for his controversial remarks on Twitter, is in the new once again. This time, the self-proclaimed movie critic has landed in a Twitter war with Swara Bhaskar. It all started with Karan Johar releasing the first-look poster of Swara's Anaarkali of Aarah on Twitter. Soon, KRK slammed the film and said: "Sir @karanjohar it will not be a flop or washout, but it will be super duper disaster of the year coz KRK says so."

Not a person to take such offensive remark, Swara took to Twitter to silence him, but in a perfect way. "Kuch logon ki gaali, compliment hoti hai! :) Thanks @kamaalrkhan the unasked filth u spew is a character certificate for us! Appreciated."

Kareena praises Saif, ex-beau Shahid's performance in Rangoon

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently attended the special screening of Vishal Bharadwaj's Rangoon, is all praises for the three lead actors of the movie. The film will see her husband Saif Ali Khan and former boyfriend Shahid Kapoor share the screen space for the first time. Kareena also said that there is competition among the actors, which is a great thing as it helped bring out the best in them.

"In Vishal Bhardwaj's films, the negative character is most of the times very striking. But there are three stellar actors in the film, Shahid, Kangana and Saif. I like the competition, there should be competition between all three only then they'll give their best," Kareena told reporters, the Times of India reported. Rangoon is set to hit the theatres on Friday, February 24.

Kaabil distributors demand Rs 15 crore from Rakesh Roshan

A month after Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil released and went on to collect over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, reports has been doing the rounds that some distributors of the film are unhappy with the film's performance at the box office. They have also approached producer Rakesh Roshan for the losses they incurred. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the distributors have demanded around Rs 15 crore for the losses they suffered for the film's underperformance.