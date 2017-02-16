Rumoured couple Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor spent the Valentine's Day together. New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to write a book on her life and many other Bollywood news and gossips are currently doing the rounds.

Take a look at the top news-makers:

Farhan Akhtar visits Shraddha Kapoor on Valentine's Day:

Even as Rock On 2 actors Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor continue refuting reports of them dating in real life, rumour has it that the two are going strong. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Farhan visited Shraddha on the sets of her upcoming film Haseena on the Valentine's Day.

Apparently, the two alleged lovebirds spend some quality time together in between the shots of the actress.

Sidharth Malhotra to walk the ramp with 250 dogs

Sidharth Malhotra will be walking the ramp with 250 dogs in a pets' carnival. The event by has been organised by Smita Thackeray and will take place on February 19. The actor confirmrd the news to Deccan Chronicle: "I hope to see many people and their adorable pooches at the event." Besides Sidharth, cricketer Zaheer Khan, actors Arbaaz Khan and Dino Morea and singer Sukhwinder Singh will also walk the ramp.

Priyanka Chopra replies to Sidharth Malhotra's tweet about their jewellery ad:

Sidharth Mahotra and Priyanka Chopra teamed up for the first time for a jewellery ad and Twitteratti couldn't stop talking about it. Both the actors look extremely charming in the short video, which was out on the Valentine's Day. Soon after, both Sidharth and Priyanka had an interesting conversation on Twitter. "Hey @priyankachopra Everyone's talking about us.Aren't you glad you said yes !" tweeted Sidharth. To which, the Quantico star replied in a candid way: "@S1dharthM, Cute. But people are mostly talking about me... and the ring! "

First look of Dr Abdul Kalam film released:

The first look of Dr Abdul Kalam has been released by the makers of the high-budget film. Producer Anil Sunkara has unveiled the first look on Wednesday, February 15. Interestingly, the first look was launched the same day when Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) created a record by launching 104 satellites into orbit from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Film on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam announced - #DrAbdulKalam... Will be made in English... Shoot starts soon... Here's the first look poster: pic.twitter.com/0zJgKuHSnh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2017

Darsheel Safary's Quickie first look out:

Darsheel Safary, who made his debut in Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, is now all grown-up. The actor is set to make a comeback with Quickie, a teenage love story. The poster of the film was released recently. The movie is said to be based on true events.

Darsheel Safary to star in #Quickie, a teenage love story. Pradip Atluri directs. Producers Tony D'Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan, Nitin Upadhyaya. pic.twitter.com/3AEtse6BXp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2017

Happy Bhag Jayegi to have a sequel

Abhay Deol and Diana Penty's Happy Bhaag Jayegi is likely to come up with a sequel. Director Mudassar Aziz has confirmed it to the Times of India. The entire cast of the prequel will be retained including Abhay, Diana, Ali Fazal, Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra. Besides them, two new characters will also be introduced in the sequel.

Kareena Kapoor willing to write an autobiography:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who flaunted her baby bump and gave series fashion goals to all expected mothers during her pregnancy, is planning to pen a book on her life in future.

"I wrote one on fashion. I have got offers to write book on post pregnancy... I don't know. I will write book on my own life experiences. I will write on my life later. But maybe 20 years later as there is more to experience," Kareena told PTI. Recently, Kareena's uncle Rishi Kapoor launched a book on his life Khullam Khulla.