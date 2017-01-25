Shah Rukh Khan is set to win hearts with his movie, Raees. From movie promotions to the star cast, Raees's makers have not left any stones unturned to reach out to SRK fans.

From Raees' movie updates to Jackie Chan in India, Bollywood has a lot in offing. Let's take a look at a few newsmakers of the day here:

Deepika Padukone on comparing her with Priyanka Chopra

A lot of comparisons have been made between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Deepika has recently said the comparison is unfair. In a recent interview with USA Today, when questioned about the competition with PeeCee, Deepika replied: "It's not fair to make comparisons. Let me just say everyone has a different path and journey.

Ajay Devgn's mother hospitalised

Ajay Devgn, who was shooting for Bhushan Kumar and Milan Luthria's upcoming action thriller, 'Baadshaho', had to cancel his shoot when his mother's health took a turn for the worse last week. Ajay's mother was diagnosed with chest congestion a week ago and had to be rushed to Santa Cruz hospital on Saturday, where she is currently recuperating.

Jackie Chan wants to do a Bollywood movie

International star Jackie Chan, who has visited India to promote his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga, said he would like to act in Bollywood films and loves Indian culture, food and people. The film also stars Sonu Sood and Disha Patani. At a recent press conference in our country, Jackie said: "I want to do a Bollywood film, is there any director to hire me."

"I do not want to do any action-comedy films. I am interested in doing romantic Indian films! You know 11 years ago, I tried to do a Bollywood film but that was so melodramatic and I could not fit into that. But now I think I can," he added.

Pulkit Samrat attacks a photographer

Pulkit Samrat had arrived at a Family Court in Bandra, with his estranged wife, Shweta Rohira where they filed for divorce. The actor had allegedly misbehaved with a photographer. Santosh Nagarkar, the photographer, told Deccan Chronicle: "Pulkit and Shweta arrived together at around 1 pm. They were inside the court for over three hours. When they left, Pulkit attempted to make a run to avoid the cameras. When we chased him, he threatened us and grabbed me by my collar. He was accompanied by his security guards and lawyer, who also punched us."

However, Pulkit has a different story to tell. He said the photographer pushed him and his uncle and was recording it. So, he requested the photographer to let him pass, but he refused to give way.

Raees' plot leaked

Bollywood Life reported that a source has revealed the plot of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. Check the story here:

First phase of Raees: "During the first phase, you will see Raees (essayed by SRK) being shown as a small town guy. He struggles a lot in the initial period, but remains determined to make it big. During this period he starts working for a smuggler. Raees' job is to help smuggle liquor, store it in ware houses and then sell the stock illegally to local vendors. Though he is happy with what he is doing for a couple of years, he gets frustrated soon. A few incidents and very less income change his outlook and he decides to start his own business."

Second phase: "The second phase sees him set up his own business of smuggling and hoarding liquor. He battles with a lot of competitors and you will see a lot of action and drama taking place during this part. But, Raees overcomes all these obstacles and becomes a huge name. During this period, his love story with Aasiya (essayed by Mahira Khan) is also shown and their chemistry is something people will be talking about for quite some time. He is also seen helping his community and is respected by the locals and feared by his competitors."

Third phase: "The third phase sees the arrival of ACP Majmudar (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The tough cop arrives to the city and vows to stop all the illegal activities and he gets right to it. He starts cracking down on the illegal alcohol trade and starts affecting Raees' business. The two lock horns and we see Raees visiting the police station and jail on a couple of occasions. The bootlegger gets upset and tries taking the help of his political friends. After a few discussions, he decides to turns into a politician too. A really cool song will play when he campaigns and celebrates his victory. It will totally give you goosebumps. He then uses his power to overpower Majmudar."