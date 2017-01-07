From Dangal becoming the second highest grosser to Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai release date, Bollywood is full of news and gossip at the moment.

Take a look at the top newsmakers of the day:

Dangal becomes the second highest grosser of Hindi films

Aamir Khan's film has beaten Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which did a business of Rs 320.34 crore net at the Indian box office, to become the second highest grosser.

Salman Khan promotes Aditya Roy Kapur's OK Jaanu

As the release date of OK Jaanu nears, Aditya Roy Kapur is busy promoting the film. Salman recently tweeted a picture of him and Aditya. The image has the two posing shirtless and looking into another shirtless picture. The actor conned Sallu into clicking a picture. Following this, Aditya challenged Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar to do a shirtless challenge as well.

Tiger Zinda Hai release date announced

Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the sequel to 2012 superhit Ek Tha Tiger, will release on December 22. The film stars Katrina Kaif opposite the superstar. Salman, who has finished the shooting of Tubelight, is all set to begin the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai by January end. Recently, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared some pictures from the shoot location in Morocco on Twitter.

Salman unlikely to host next season of Bigg Boss

Salman, who has been associated with Bigg Boss for the past six seasons, may not reprise his role as host of the controversial show's next season. The superstar is mighty pissed with the makers' decision to bring in contestants like Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami.

According to Businessofcinema.com, Salman was overheard saying: "I am so busy with my other commitments. I have quite a lot on my own plate, and then handling some of these atarangi contestants in the Bigg Boss house is a bit too much. They think that creating ruckus will give them more footage. It's insane behaviour, not sure if I want to handle this."