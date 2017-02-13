Salman Khan may not feature in brother Sohail Khan's next directorial project Sher Khan. Apart from Salman, other Bollywood celebrities who made news are Sunny Deol, Govinda, Alia Bhatt among others. Check latest Bollywood buzz.

1) Salman Khan may not be in Sher Khan

It was earlier reported that Salman Khan will feature in Sohail Khan's Sher Khan. However, the director now denied the buzz and said that the casting is not finalised yet. He also said that he may rope in younger actors like Varun Dhawan or Tiger Shroff. Sohail said that if the lead role demands to be mature character then Salman is fit for it but if it is of a young character then he will approach other actors.

2) Sunny Deol's hunt continues

Sunny Deol's hunt for the female lead of his son, Karan's debut movie is still on. The veteran actor has been searching for a new face opposite Karan in the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, but he has still not got the perfect face. It looks like Sunny's son will have to wait longer to appear on the big screen.

3) Varun Dhawan remains mum on Govinda's remark

Following Govinda's recent criticism for David Dhawan, the latter's son Varun Dhawan chose to keep mum on the issue. When Varun was asked to comment on the same, Varun said "I have not heard it". Govinda had said that David did not help him during his bad phase and did not cast him in any of his movies even after he repeatedly requested him.

4) Alia Bhatt not trying to step into Madhuri Dixit's shoes

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan recently featured in the recreated version of popular old song Tamma Tamma that had featured Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt originally. However, Alia said that she can never match the level of Madhuri. During the launch of the song, Alia said that she did not try to step into Madhuri's shoes as she feels that is impossible.