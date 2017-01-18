From Saif Ali Khan opening about son Taimur's name controversy to Deepika Padukone losing endorsement deal, Bollywood is currently making a lot of buzz.

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees new promo: Watch Video

Here are a few top Bollywood buzz:

Saif Ali Khan on son Taimur's name controversy

Saif Ali Khan opens up about the controversy over naming his son Taimur, which broke out in mid-December. In an interview with the Times of India, Saif said that people are free to say whatever they want to. He and Kareena liked the name and said that they are also aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler.

While the king was Timur, their child's name is Taimur, an ancient Persian name that means iron. "Social media just makes it clear what everybody is thinking in a sense. There is a lot of anonymity from the side of the people who are doing the talking so they feel free to say whatever they like, and sometimes they get very nasty... And that's fine. It doesn't mean that twenty, thirty or forty years ago people weren't thinking similar things but maybe they did not have an outlet then," the Nawab said.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Kapoor and Sons 2

Bollywood's rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who played the lead role in Karan Johar's Kapoor and Sons, have given their nod to the film's sequel. "Even though the duo haven't signed the film on dotted line, but they have heard the script and liked it and said yes to being part of it," a source told DNA, adding that "It's a breezy film and will not take more than 40 days of shoot. Shakun will do the recce next week and zero in on the location."

Rannvijay Sinha blessed with baby girl

Rannvijay Sinha and his wife Prianka Vohra have been blessed with a baby girl. The TV host and Bollywood actor took to his Twitter handle to announce the news. "With god's blessings and the good wishes and prayers of our family and friends, Prianka and I are blessed with a princess! #grateful #blessed," his tweet read. The good-looking VJ got hitched to his London-based girlfriend Prianka in Kenya in April 2014.

Deepika Padukone loses endorsement deal

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of most popular Bollywood actresses and now with her Hollywood debut film xXx: Return of Xander Cage doing well at the Indian box office, the actress has surely become one of the most sought after actresses. With her reaching new heights, Deepika has apparently raised her fee, which however resulted in her losing a brand endorsement contract. According to reports, a brand that Deepika had been endorsing for the past three years, dropped her when she increased her price without even initiating a negotiation.