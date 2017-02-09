Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are finally set to share screen space in a movie. Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film Gully Boy will feature the two stars together. Check other Bollywood stars who made the headlines.

1) Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt film

Ranveer and Alia have been roped in to play lead pair in Gully Boy. To be directed by Zoya, the movie will be co-produced by Farhan Akhtar. Ranveer and Alia were earlier seen together in TV ads and since then fans were waiting to see them in a film together. The movie will go on floors in November this year.

2) Sagarika Ghatke almost confirms her affair with Zaheer Khan

Chak De India actress Sagarika Ghatge was rumoured to be dating former cricketer Zaheer Khan. Although there is still no confirmation, the actress' latest revelation points to that direction. Speaking to a leading daily, Sagarika said, "Let's just say I am in a very happy space right now. I have never spoken about my personal relationships. In fact, I have never spoken about anything to the press. Personal space is not for discussion."

3) Katrina Kaif stuns in bikini

Katrina Kaif is a ravishing beauty and one of her latest picture on Facebook has made her fans go berserk. The actress shared an underwater picture of her wearing a bikini on her social media page. After seeing the picture, fans have likened her to a mermaid.

4) Manisha Koirala to play Sanjay Dutt's mother

Manisha Koirala has been roped in to play the character of Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis in the actor's biopic. Rajkumar Hirani confirmed that Manisha will portray the character of Sanjay's late mother. The director also said that apart from the fact that Manisha is a brilliant actress, he decided to cast her as she herself has been a cancer survivor and thus know about the journey.

5) Kareena Kapoor Khan as "Feel Alive" Ambassador of factual entertainment channel

Kareena Kapoor Khan has become the "Feel Alive" Ambassador of soon-to-be launched factual entertainment channel Sony BBC Earth. This is the first time Kareena has joined hands with a factual entertainment channel. "We are excited to have Kareena Kapoor Khan as the 'Feel Alive' Ambassador for Sony BBC Earth. Her personality perfectly resonates with our brand proposition and channel content, which will be revealed soon. I am confident that this unique association will take the factual entertainment experience to a whole new level for our viewers in India," said Saurabh Yagnik, EVP and Business Head, English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India.