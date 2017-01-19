From Salman Khan's verdict to Rangoon getting UA certificate, Bollywood is in the news at the moment. Take a look at the recent buzz here:

Salman Khan acquitted

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court of Jodhpur on Wednesday acquitted Bollywood star Salman Khan in connection with an Arms Act case from 1998. He had been charged with possession and use of a weapon whose licence had expired. This was the same gun that was said to be used to kill a blackbuck. However, the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence and thus, the superstar walked out of the court free.

Shah Rukh Khan was once ready to take bullets

Karan Johar's An Unsuitable Boy has revealed several interesting moments of his life. The book also has a segment where Karan confessed that Shah Rukh was ready to take a bullet for him. It was during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai premiere when KJo had received a death threat from Abu Salem. Though Karan was kept in a small room for protection, he had a dream to see Shammi Kapoor walk to his film premiere. Karan's mom told SRK and he said, "What nonsense!" Karan writes, "He went inside and dragged me out. He said, 'I'm standing here in front of you. Let's see who shoots you. I'm standing right here.'"

Rangoon gets UA certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded the U/A certificate to Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, but it has reportedly demanded replacement for a few cuss words. Slated to hit theatres on February 24, Rangoon stars Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Neil Nitin Mukesh wedding update

Following his roka with Rukmini Sahay last October, Neil Nitin Mukesh will tie the knot in Udaipur on February 9. "The shaadi will be a family affair with close to 500 guests. The functions will kickstart on February 7 with the engagement, followed by mehendi and sangeet a day later. The haldi, chuda and nuptial ceremony will take place on February 9. There will be a dinner and cocktail party after the wedding. The reception, to be held on the February 17th at a Mumbai five star hotel, will be attended by the who's who of Bollywood," a source told the Times of India.

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri fall out

Arjun Kapoor and his Half Girlfriend director Mohit Suri are said to be having serious differences. It had been reported that the duo were not on talking terms on the sets. However, when both got to know about such rumours, they were reportedly miffed. Mohit and Arjun told DNA that they are not fighting and infact talk to each other every day.