Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had parted ways long back but the duo are reportedly still not comfortable crossing each other's paths. Ranbir reportedly skipped an event hosted by Anurag Basu and the reason is believed to be Katrina. Check other latest Bollywood buzz here.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to star in Karan Johar's next

Ranbir Kapoor avoids crossing path with Katrina Kaif?

Ranbir Kapoor skipped Saraswati Puja ceremony hosted by Anurag Basu and the gossip mongers believe the reason to be his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif. It has been reported that although Ranbir has been a regular visitor to the ceremony every year, this time he decided to give it a miss. The event was attended by Katrina. However, some reports also said that he missed the event as he was busy shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Deepika Padukone's maternal grandpa passes away

Deepika Padukone's maternal grandfather, Jayant Karkal, passed away on January 30. However, the actress chose not to make any public announcement but was with her family at the funeral.

Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha ignore each other

Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, who were rumoured to be in a relationship some years back, reportedly ignored each other at an event. The two were present at a fashion event but did not talk to each other even once.

Sana Khan to play Akshay Kumar's onscreen girlfriend

Sana Khan, who showed her sizzling side in Wajah Tum Ho, has reportedly been roped in to play Akshay's onscreen girlfriend in the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Although there is no official confirmation on this, reports said that she will be seen in a desi avatar in the movie. The said role will be a cameo, but vital to the plot.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan

Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed her experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan at an event. The Dangal actress said the awkward moment came up after she was introduced to Shah Rukh by Aamir Khan. "I managed to be calm and well behaved. But when AK who's really proud of Sanya and me, was showing SRK our wrestling practice videos and he said something funny. I took the chance and touched him while laughing at the joke. It was borderline creepy, but for me it was a huge moment," she told a daily.