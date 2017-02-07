Shah Rukh Khan's Raees which has been running well at the Indian box office, was supposed to be released in Pakistan, but it has reportedly been banned in the neighbouring country. Apart from this, there are a couple of other happenings in Bollywood that made headlines. Check the latest B-Town buzz:

1) Raees banned in Pakistan

The movie Raees has reportedly been banned in Pakistan allegedly for inappropriate portrayal of Muslims. It has been reported that the Pakistani censor board refused to allow the release of the film as it allegedly presents people from the community as criminals.

2) Munna Bhai MBBS 3 on cards

Rajkumar Hirani is all set to make the third instalment of the hit franchise Munna Bhai MBBS. The filmmaker has confirmed that he will come up with Munna Bhai MBBS 3 and then someone else can carry forward the franchise. The director also said that he wants the third instalment to be as good as the previous two films, if not better.

3) Dangal director ready to make his next movie

Nitesh Tiwari, who has been receiving an all-round applause for the success of his film Dangal starring Aamir Khan, has reportedly zeroed in on his next film's script. Reports also said that the director again wants to cast Aamir in the film but the actor may have issues in managing time for the movie as he has other projects in hand.

4) Pregnant Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump in bikini

Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon is much popular on Instagram and the pregnant woman grabbed attention recently by sharing pictures of her along with friends in bikini. Lisa, who is married to Dino Lalvani, is out on a holiday with her female friends and the pictures in bikini flaunted her baby bump. Check here:

5) Vidya Balan keen to work with Aamir Khan

Vidya Balan praised Aamir Khan for his performance in Dangal and also said that she would love to work with the actor if a good script comes up. Praising the film, she said that everything about Dangal from—performance to direction to songs—was "incredible".