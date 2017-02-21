People are eagerly waiting for Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. Slated to be released on February 24, the film has received its first review from none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also read: Check out who's the next guest on Koffee With Karan 5

Take a look at what she said and also, check out latest Bollywood news here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's take on Rangoon

Kareena Kapoor Khan watched husband Saif Ali Khan's Rangoon on February 19. The actress was all praises for the film, according to ANI. "I'm expecting it to be one of the films of the year because it is directed by one of my favourite directors Vishal Bhardwaj, who has also made Omkara. I think that people are also expecting that because Saif was so good in that film as Langra Tyagi, which is one of his iconic roles," she said.

"The negative characters in Vishal's films are always very striking. However, there are three stellar actors in this film, Kangana, Shahid and Saif. I like the competition, and there should be one too, because then only they will all give their best. I expect nothing less from them. They are the best performers of the industry," she added.

Jagga Jasoos release date postponed again

The makers of Jagga Jasoos have reportedly postponed the release date of April 7. Earlier, it was reported that director Anurag Basu wanted to re-shoot a few scenes of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. But now Basu has tweeted the reason. "#JaggaJasoos is a Family Holiday film, Since exams r pushed at most of the places, We r contemplating the delay, Only IF v get a better Date," he tweeted.

Sonakshi Sinha-Badshah to work together

After Yo Yo Honey Singh, actress Sonakshi Sinha is now set to collaborate with rapper Badshah. She recently shared a picture with the artist and captioned: "Twinning and winning at the recording studio with @Its_Badshah! #waitforit."

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu in a film

After Varun Dhawan's Badlapur, director Sriram Raghavan is set to shoot another movie, but with an unusual pairing. "Sriram, who is very particular about the casting of his films, has roped in Tabu and Ayushmann for his next film," a source told Deccan Chronicle. "The film will have a thriller element in it, which happens to be his forte," the source added.

Akshara Haasan-Vivaan Shah movie poster released

Kamal Haasan's younger daughter and Shruti Haasan's sister, Akshara, will share screen space with Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan in Laali and Laaddoo. The film also stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Kavitta Verma, and is slated to be released on April 7. The makers have released the poster of the film. Take a look here: