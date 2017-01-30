Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil is finding it difficult to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Raees at the box office. However, Hrithik and his team are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Let's check out where the handsome hunk will promote his film next.

Take a look at Bollywood newsmakers here:

Sushant Singh Rajput removes surname

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput removed his surname from his social media handle to support Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The filmmaker was slapped by Rajput protesters in Rajasthan on the sets of Padmavati. Sushant also tweeted and urged people to drop their obsession with caste discrimination. "We would suffer till the time we're obsessed with our surnames. If you're that courageous,give us your first name to acknowledge. #padmavati," he tweeted.

Kaabil team on The Kapil Sharma Show

After Shah Rukh Khan promoted Raees, now Hrithik Roshan and his Kaabil team will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. Earlier, Hrithik appeared on Kapil's comedy show to promote his previous film, Mohenjo Daro. Hrithik is currently busy promoting his film, he was part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10 grand finale as well.

Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan in a film

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's picture together has raised eyebrows whether they are appearing in a movie or not. It has been reported that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter might make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, featuring Ranveer.

Bhumi Pednekar walks out of Bhansali's project

After Dum Laga Kai Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar is facing difficulties to sign a film. She was said to be playing the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Sejal Supari, but the actress recently backed out. A close source told Deccan Chronicle: "Earlier, Bhumi had to undergo a complete makeover for Sejal Supari, but she walked out of the film for unknown reasons. The film was considered to be her entry into the dark and edgy genre of cinema, but things didn't work out between her and the makers."