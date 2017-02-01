Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has been in news for a long time. She has also been spotted in many Bollywood events and Salman's house parties. Now, she will be part of the esteemed show, Lakme Fashion Week 2017.

From LFW Summer/Resort 2017 to upcoming movies, check out the goings-on in Bollywood.

Take a look at the newsmakers here:

Iulia Vantur to walk the ramp at LFW

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is set to walk as showstopper for brand Splash's latest line at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017. "It's the very first show for both, the brand and me, in India and it cannot get better than this. I have always loved the collection at Splash and I am a regular patron of the brand. The idea of being 'in love with fashion' totally resonates with me," IANS quoted Iulia as saying.

Radhika Apte not in Phobia 2

Radhika won hearts with her 2016 psychological thriller, Phobia, in which she played an artist suffering from severe agoraphobia. Director Pawan Kirpalani is now prepping for the sequel, but it won't have Radhika in it. "Radhika did a tremendous job with Phobia and carried the film on her shoulders. But now we are looking for another established actress and will begin casting in February," producer Viki Rajani told Mumbai Mirror.

John Abraham to produce 6 movies

John Abraham will produce six films of which two will feature him in the lead. Mirror has reported that the Dishoom actor has joined hands with filmmakers Prerna Arora and Arjun N Kapoor to produce half-a-dozen films, of which two will feature him as the protagonist.

Vishal Dadlani files for divorce

Bollywood music composer Vishal Dadlani has filed for divorce from wife Priyali. In a statement, Vishal confirmed the news saying: "After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make, as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such. Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before. Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly ask for dignity and privacy in this regard. Thank you."

Sharad Kelkar to play villain in Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt will make a comeback with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi. The recent update is that Sharad Kelkar will play villain in the movie. "Sharad has the ability to emote extremely well and he fits the character of the negative lead that I want in Bhoomi. It is a great opportunity for Sharad to show his menacing side," Omung told the Press Trust of India. The film is about a father- daughter relationship. Aditi Rao Hydari will do the role of Sanjay's daughter.