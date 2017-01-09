Shah Rukh Khan reacts on the Bengaluru molestation case, Karan Johar opens up on his sexual orientation and other newsmakers of the day. Take a look at the recent buzz here:

Shah Rukh Khan's take on Bengaluru molestation case

Several celebrities have commented on Bengaluru's molestation case recently. From Akshay Kumar to Anushka Sharma, they expressed their disappointment and anger on social media. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also reacted about the same at an event. He said: "I think it (the Bengaluru molestation incident) is completely wrong. We – mothers and fathers have to teach their sons to respect women."

Karan Johar opens up about his sexual orientation

Karan Johar has reportedly opened up about his sexual orientation like never before in his forthcoming biography – The Unsuitable Boy. While talking to a leading daily, he even expressed his fear of being spotted with another single man. "I get scared of being spotted with any single man now because I think they are going to think that I am sleeping with him. I mean, firstly I have never ever talked about my orientation or sexuality because whether I am heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, asexual, it is my concern. I refuse to talk about it," KJo said.

Iulia Vantur appears on The Kapil Sharma Show

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has recently arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show. She was accompanied by Himesh Reshammiya, with whom she has released a single. One has to wait for the episode to air if one wants to know whether Kapil Sharma grills the Romanian beauty about Salman or not.

Shahid Kapoor joins Rangoon team to party, Saif-Kangana give it a miss

The entire team of Rangoon partied together at producers Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala's house to celebrate the success of the film's trailer. It has crossed over 7 millions in three days. While Vishal Bharadwaj, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira were present at the event, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut gave it a miss. It is difficult to find out whether they deliberately miss the party or whether they were actually busy.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy back after eight years

Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy are making their comeback after eight years with Prabhas' next. The composer trio had last composed down south for Siddharth and Tamannaah-starrer Koncham Ishtam Koncham Kashtam, which released in 2009.