Superstar Shah Rukh Khan being a part of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 came as a surprise to everyone. Fans are more excited for the movie's release now. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is also flying high after his film Jolly LLB 2 became the biggest February opener.

Also read: Check out Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 day 4 box office collection

Check out more from the entertainment world here:

Shah Rukh Khan's role in Baahubali 2 is just rumour

Shah Rukh Khan recently made headlines when rumours of he being a part of Baahubali 2 started doing the rounds. However, it turned out to be just a rumours as the Baahubali team confirmed it to be false news. "We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie! Who wouldn't? But unfortunately it's a rumour! Not true! #Baahubali2," the film's official Twitter handle said.

Shahid Kapoor wants normal life for Misha

Shahid Kapoor has recently expressed his concern that his daughter Misha will not have a normal kid's life. He doesn't want a star kid life for his angel. "You want her to feel normal, but everyone talks about her so much that you get worried about her having to deal with that baggage. I just hope that Misha can be as normal as possible. That's the only wish I have for her. I hope she can enjoy life like a normal child," the Times of India quoted Shahid as saying.

Saif Ali Khan's role in his next

Saif Ali Khan has kicked off the shoot of Akshat Verma's black comedy, titled Kala Kandi. Saif is to play a cancer patient in the movie. "Saif's character discovers that he has cancer and is dying. He lives in denial for a while. Then, with his brother's wedding coming up, he decides to live life to the fullest, trying out everything he hadn't so far, including smoking, drinking and tripping on acid," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Jolly LLB 2 is the biggest February opener

Akshay Kumar has started 2017 on a winning note with his film Jolly LLB 2 crossing over Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend. With this, it has recorded the all-time highest weekend for February. "Akshay might not be an extraordinary performer but he has understood the audience. Besides, popularity of the first Jolly film created curiosity about the sequel," Mid-day quoted distributor-exhibitor Akshaye Rathi as saying.

CBFC denies certificate to Om Puri's movie

The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to certify Rambhajjan Zindabaad, starring late actor Om Puri. According to DNA, the reason of denial is that the film is said to be citing "direct and indirect references" to politics in Uttar Pradesh. The film, produced by Khalid Kidwai and directed by Ranjeet Gupta, was scheduled for a release on January 13. But, the release date got postponed due to Om Puri's sudden demise a week before the release. Now when the CBFC viewed the film again, it refused to clear it, and Kidwai decided to take the matter to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal.