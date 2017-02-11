Bollywood is full of gossips and every day you get to hear something new. The recent buzz is that Jacqueline Fernandez and Harshvardhan Kapoor are spending time with each other a lot. Also, Shahid Kapoor's on and off screen lives are grabbing attention.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor-Kangana Rananut promote Rangoon on The Kapil Sharma Show

To know why Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez and Govinda are creating buzz, take a look here:

Kangana Ranaut calls living with Shahid Kapoor a nightmare

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor are currently busy promoting their film Rangoon. In one of the events, the actress shared her experience of sharing a cottage with Shahid. "We were shooting in a remote location where a little makeshift cottage was erected. Shahid and I were sharing the cottage with our respective teams. Every morning, I would wake up to this mad hip-hop music. And he would exercise listening to crazy trance and techno songs blasting from the speakers. I was fed up and wanted to shift out. Sharing the cottage with Shahid was a nightmare," she told Mid-Day.

Jacqueline Fernandez-Harshvardhan kapoor love affair

Jacqueline and Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan have raised a few eyebrows with their recent hot and steamy photoshoot. The duo has been rumoured to be seeing each other. "Both of them are hanging out a lot together. Jacqueline too has become a frequent visitor at Harsh's place," a source from the industry told Deccan Chronicle.

Govinda is not fond of Karan Johar

Govinda, whose next film Aa Gaya Hero is slated for a March 3 release, is miffed with Karan Johar for releasing his own film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, just a week later. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Govinda didn't shy away from calling KJo jealous and dangerous. "He must have said that it would be a matter of national respect for him if he calls Govinda (on KWK), but he is releasing Varun's film just a week after my film. He shows that he's very humble and innocent, but woh mujhe David (Dhawan) se zyaada jealous and zyaada khatarnak lagta hai (He seems more jealous and dangerous than David Dhawan to me)," he said.

Mira Rajput's pre-birthday bash for Shahid

While Shahid Kapoor has always been a doting husband to wife Mira Rajput, she now plans to do something special for his birthday and thus, will be organising a pre-birthday bash for him. "Shahid has been completely focused for the last couple of months on his fitness regime and his overall health. Mira didn't want to throw him a typical party, like the rest of the industry often sees, but instead wanted to theme it all around health and fitness. The Menu will include super foods hors d'oeuvres, salads, smoothies, guilt-free dessert etc. The menu will be quirky, fun and something she is personally working on," a source said in a statement.

Deepika Padukone declined Majid Majidi's next

Deepika Padukone made headlines for her starring in Majid Majidi's next since the actress went for a look-test of the film. The movie, which is Shahid's brother Ishaan Khattar's debut, was supposed to cast Deepika, but the actress rejected the offer. It has been reported that the Padmavati actress did the look-test as a respect to the director. She had apparently made it clear that she would say yes to the film only once she heard or read the final draft of the script. And unfortunately, she didn't like the final draft and decided not to be part of the project.