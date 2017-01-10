From the promo of Shah Rukh Khan promoting Raees on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10 to Amitabh Bachchan receiving award by the US embassy, Bollywood is in the news.

Dangal day 17 box office collection: Will Aamir's film start the new trend of Rs 400 crore club?

Take a look at the top news-makers of the day:

Promo of Shah Rukh Khan promoting Raees on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10 released

Ever since the news of Shah Rukh Khan making an appearance on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10 to promote his upcoming film Raees surfaced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the episode to air. And now, the makers of Bigg Boss 10 have released the promo of the said episode.

In the video, both Salman and Shah Rukh are seen sporting a black pathani suit. The on-screen chemistry between the two superstars has always been fun to watch and going by the video, one can expect the entire episode will be a laughing riot. The episode will be aired on the semi-finale of Bigg Boss 10.

Raees new song Udi Udi to release during Makar Sankranti

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees will release a special song titled Udi Udi close to the harvest festival, which falls on January 14. Udi Udi will feature Shah Rukh and Mahira Khan. Since the custom of kite-flying is associated with Makar Sankranti, the song too will see Shah Rukh flying kites.

Amitabh Bachchan receives award by the US embassy

Amitabh Bachchan was presented an award by the US Embassy for his contributions to the US-India partnership on tuberculosis. The award was presented to the senior actor on January 8 by the US Ambassador to India Richard R. Verma.

Abhay Deol to work in Hollywood film?

Abhay Deol, whose last film was Happy Bhaag Jayegi, may not have a Bollywood film in his hand, but he is rumoured to be in the US, working on a Hollywood project.