Bollywood never fails to amaze its audience with gossip. There are a few Bollywood news that are currently making a buzz.

Raees: Top 5 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan's film

Take a look at the top buzz:

Ileana D'Cruz poses nude for boyfriend Andrew Kneebone

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is dating Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone, has turned a perfect model for her boyfriend. The actress has posted a sensuous photo of hers on Instagram, wherein, she is seen posing nude in a bathtub. On the workfront, the Barfi actress will next be seen in upcoming projects, Ajay Devgn-starrer Baadshaho and Mubaraka, opposite Arjun Kapoor.

? @andrewkneebonephotography ❤️ A photo posted by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:08am PST

Ranbir Kapoor to host new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati?

Rumour has it that Ranbir Kapoor will replace Amitabh Bachchan as the host of the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. If it turns out to be true, it will be Ranbir's TV debut. Meanwhile, the actor, who will next be seen in Jagga Jasoos, has started shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Sara Ali Khan to debut opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor?

Sara Ali Khan, whose name has been linked to several films as of now including Student Of The Year 2 and Gully Boy, will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with Harshvardhan Kapoor. Recently, there were also reports that Saif Ali Khan's daughter will be launched opposite Hrithik Roshan in a comedy-drama directed by Karan Malhotra. However, no confirmation has been made regarding her debut film.

Ishaan Khattar starts shooting for Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's film

Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khattar has decided to make his acting debut with an international project. He has started shooting for critically acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's film on Monday (January 23). The film is apparently titled Beyond the Clouds and will narrate a heart-warming story of a brother-sister relationship.