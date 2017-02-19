From Neil Nitin Mukesh's wedding reception to rumour of Amy Jackson starring in Dabangg 3, there is a lot happening in Bollywood at the moment.

Bollywood news: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari create buzz

Take a look at the latest newsmakers:

Amy Jackson to star in Dabangg 3?

Rumour has it that Amy Jackson, who will next be seen in Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0, will be romancing Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. For quite some time now, speculations have been rife regarding the lead actress in Dabangg 3. However, Amy, in an interview with Bollywood life, spilled the beans about her sharing the screen space with Salman in her next. "I can't wait to get the opportunity to have a film with Salman so let's see what happens," she told the website.

Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in Kabir Khan's next?

After Tubelight, director Kabir Khan will team up with Hrithik Roshan for his next. And now a report in Bombay Times says that Amitabh Bachchan would be joining the cast in the film. "Modalities are being worked out. An announcement will be made once everything is finalised," a source told the daily. It further added, "The filmmaker has apparently held a couple of meetings with Big B. Seems like discussions have proceeded smoothly so far and Kabir's pre-production team has already begun planning the project."

Bollywood celebs attend Neil Nitin Mukesh's wedding reception:

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's wedding reception at JW Marriot on Friday, February 17, saw who's who of Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Randhir Kapoor, Iulia Vantur Jackie Shroff and Pooja Hegde were among others who attended the reception to wish the newly-weds.

Esha Gupta in Aankhen 2

After Ileana D'Cruz turned down a role in Anees Bazmee's Aankhen 2, Esha Gupta has now been zeroed in to play the female lead in the film. Confirming the report, Esha told Mid-day: "I can finally scream about this from the rooftops. Gaurang (Doshi, producer) and Anees had forbidden me from talking about it, even with dad," she said, adding that, "This film will be a milestone [in my career] because it was my dream to do a 20-second appearance alongside Amit sir. Career high is so much better than chemical high."