Salman Khan is one such actor who gets linked up with different actresses at different points of time. Amy Jackson is also among those who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Khan. However, Amy clearly denied the buzz.

Bollywood has been abuzz with various news ranging from controversy associated with Jolly LLB 2 to upcoming movies. Check the news-makers here:

Amy Jackson's response to rumours of dating Salman Khan

Gossip mongers said that Salman had attended the teaser launch of 2.0 starring Amy just for the actress but the diva laughed it off. "I think Salman wanted to come down to show support for the film because it was a prestigious project. The fact that he showed up was amazing. He is such a great actor, a huge star. I was supposed to do Kick but couldn't because of I. To work with Salman is a dream," she told Mid-day.

Jolly LLB 2 controversy

The Supreme Court will hear the plea of the makers of Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 on Friday (February 3). The makers of the film had moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court's order that a three-member committee would review the film before its release. They argued that no committee can scrutinise the film after it was passed by the Censor Board. The high court had earlier ordered a review on allegations of it mocking the court room.

Tiger Shroff lauds Aamir Khan

Tiger Shroff, who is one of the most aspiring Bollywood actors from the new generation, came up with some praising words for Aamir Khan. "All the Khans are very different from each other. They have their own unique charm. As for Aamir Khan, he keeps raising the standard with every film. For an artiste like me or a newcomer like me, we can only look up to that and dream 'when will that be us someday'," PTI quoted Tiger as saying.

Shah Rukh Khan did not understand Dear Zindagi

Shah Rukh Khan, who was highly praised for his performance in Dear Zindagi, said he did not understand the film but he is happy to be associated with it. "To be honest, I understand the essence, I understand the empowerment of women, I understand the issues about young girl. For instance, I didn't understand 'Dear Zindagi'. But they (makers) knew it. This is very essential. But I was out of touch with that part. For me also to participate in films like this even if I don't understand it, at least I am part of it," IANS quoted Khan as saying.

Movie on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

After Toilet Ek Katha which is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will also make a film on a similar subject titled Mere Pyare Pradhan Mantri. "It's about an eight-year-old boy Kanhaiya, who wants to make a toilet for his mother," the film-maker told Mumbai Mirror.