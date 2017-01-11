Filmfare Awards 2017 nominations' list has grabbed attention since "FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE" started trending on Twitter. People are furious as Akshay Kumar's name is not on the list. From award ceremony gossips to Om Puri's death secrets, much has been going on in Bollywood.

Filmfare on Sale

The complete list of Filmfare nominations have been released, but it didn't include Akshay Kumar's name who had two good films last year. Rustom and Airlift had garnered appreciation and Akshay was phenomenal in them. Since the nomination list came out, Twitterati has become furious and claimed that Filmfare is on sale. In fact, "FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE" has been trending on Twitter. Also, Fawad Khan made his debut in the nominations list for Kapoor and Sons.

Salman Khan forgives Arijit Singh

Salman Khan rarely forgives anyone but it looks like he did forgive Arijit Singh. Controversy had sparked between the two when Arijit posted an apology to the actor on Facebook and pleaded not to remove a version of a song of him in Sultan. However, later he had deleted the post. However, while performing at the Stardust Awards 2017, Arijit came a bit closer to the edge of the stage, looked at Salman and bowed his head slightly in respect. The Sultan star, who was sitting in the front row, immediately smiled and nodded his head in reciprocation.

Hrihtik Roshan is looking forward to Hollywood

Hrithik has revealed that he is looking forward to work in Hollywood. "I am looking forward to a great script in Hollywood just as I do in Bollywood. For me, it's all about the script. And if something comes up, I will let everyone know," Bollywood Life quoted the actor as saying.

Sonam Kapoor reveals what she dislikes about a party

Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista, never fails to mesmerise fans with her red carpet appearances. However, there is one thing that she dislikes about a party. "What I like about a party is dressing up and what I don't like is to remove my make-up and taking off the dress," she said at the Jio Filmfare pre-award party.

Om Puri wanted to meet his son the night before his death

Veteran actor Om Puri's death shocked everyone on January 6. It was said that he died due to massive heart attack, but things got suspicious when the post mortem report revealed that the cause of death was unnatural. Puri's friend and producer Khalid Kidwai in his statement to the police has said that Puri was extremely worried the night before he passed away. He desperately wanted to meet his son Ishan, who lives with his ex-wife Nandita Puri.