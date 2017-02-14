From Aamir Khan's next to Shah Rukh Khan being praised by Paulo Coelho, Bollywood's ticker is alive and kicking.

Take a look at the top new-makers:

Aamir Khan to play first Indian astronaut:

Even as Aamir Khan is still basking in the success of his latest release Dangal, speculations are rife that he is set to play the role of Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to fly to the space. The film was initially rumoured to be titled Saare Jahaan Se Achha, however, the makers changed the title to Salute. The film will reportedly be co-produced by Aamir and Siddharth Roy Kapur and will release in 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan finds a fan in Paulo Coelho:

Paulo Coelho, Brazilian bestselling author, praised Shah Rukh Khan for his role in My Name Is Khan on his Facebook post. On the seventh anniversary of SRK's film, Coelho said the actor deserved an Oscar for his role in the film if "Hollywood was not manipulated." In response to Coelho's post, Shah Rukh said: "Thank u so much. My next journey is to try and meet u in person. Love and health to u"

Amitabh Bachchan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Dragon:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming flick Dragon, which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, will reportedly go on the floors after the 34-year-old actor wraps up shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Amitabh Bachchan is the latest actor to join the cast. "It's an important role so the details have been kept under the wraps. Mr Bachchan is really excited about the part and is expected to start shooting by the middle of the year," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Rani Mukerjee not to make a comeback with YRF production:

For quite sometime now, speculations were rife that Rani Mukerji would be making a comeback on the silver screen with a women-oriented film directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by her filmmaker husband Aditya Chopra. However, a source refuted the report. "There is no women oriented film or any film which Rani will be doing with Siddharth and which will be backed by Yash Raj Films. There is no such project in the pipeline," the sources told DNA.

When Varun Dhawan helped a friend to run away with a girl

Varun Dhawan recently shared a video on Twitter, confessing that he had once planned to help a friend run away with his then girlfriend and get married. However, the plan did not work out as the girl's parents caught them. In the video he said, "Yes I have thought of running away and getting married but I was young in 12th standard so I wouldn't have been able to run away too far from school". While he could not run away himself he did confess to help a friend, "Although we almost helped a friend run away and get married to his then girlfriend. Everything was all set but then our plan was busted as the girls parents found out. But now my friend is married to someone else so I guess it worked out for the best. But as for Running Shaadi. I'm take you up for that offer". It is a part of promoting the film Runningshaadi.com.