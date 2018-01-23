Rohit Shetty, the Bollywood film director and producer, has always dreamt big. Most of his movies are big-budget entertainment like the Golmaal series, the Singham series, Dilwale and Chennai Express. When such a director decides to buy a new supercar, one can well expect the choice to be extravagant. His choice is a flamboyant Italian — Maserati GranTurismo Sport.

Rohit Shetty has chosen the white colour for his latest acquisition. The two-door four-seat coupe is powered by a 4.7-litre V8 engine under the hood, delivering 453bhp and mated to six-speed automatic transmission. The sports car can go from zero to 100kmph in 4.7 seconds and has a top whack of 302kmph.

The Sport version of Maserati GranTurismo features a unique MC Stradale-inspired front fascia, new headlights and new, sportier steering wheel and seats. The sports car also boast of hand-stitched premium-quality leather in the interior.

Maserati imports the GranTurismo to India as a completely built unit (CBU) from Italy. It has been priced at Rs 1.8 crore for the basic version and hence Shetty's car with additional customisation should have priced of over Rs 2 crore.

Apart from the GranTurismo Sport, Rohit Shetty's flamboyant garage also has a Ford Mustang and a Range Rover Sport.

Rohit Shetty is not the first Bollywood celebrity to own a Maserati. In fact, there has been an increase in the number of celebrities buying Maserati models in recent months.

Indian-American actress Sunny Leone added the Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo edition to her collection last October, while Arjun Kapoor bought a swanky Maserati Levante SUV in August 2017. Prior to that, Sushant Singh Rajput brought a blue-coloured Maserati Quattroporte sports car in April 2017.

The latest luxury car from Maserati in India is the 2018 Quattroporte GTS four-door luxury sports sedan. The company has launched the 2018 Quattroporte GTS GranLusso and GranSport range at an average price of Rs 2.7 crore (ex-showroom Delhi) based on customisation.