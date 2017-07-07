Here are 15 young Bollywood actors and their luxury rides:

Alia Bhatt: The young actress from Bhatt clan has all the reasons to have one of the best mean machines. Alia has been giving back-to-back superhit films and there is no limit to this talented actress who now owns an Audi Q7.

Ranbir Kapoor: The young Kapoor son, who is waiting for the release of his next movie Jagga Jasoos, is the proud owner of multiple luxurious cars in his fleet. But he is frequently seen riding his new Audi A8, which is worth Rs 2 crore.

Tiger Shroff: The actor, who is currently awaiting the release of Munna Micheal, chooses to ride a white BMW 5 series car.

Siddharth Malhotra: The actor, who is busy with two movies like Ittefaq and Aiyaary, is often seen riding in a black Mercedes-Benz ML350, which is worth of Rs 1.54 crore.

Arjun Kapoor: The actor, who will be next seen in Mubarakan, zooms around in his Mercedes-Benz ML350, worth Rs 1.54 crore.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor recently brought her first prized possession -- a Mercedes ML 250. She was initially supposed to snap up a Mini Cooper but her father Shakti Kapoor insisted that she get a Mercedes.

Priyanka Chopra: The most sought after actress of B-Town owns a lot of cars, but the most expensive one in her collection is a Rolls Royce which came at a hefty Rs 2 crore.

Katrina Kaif: The Jagga Jasoos star is a huge fan of Audi and owns Audi Q7 and Audi Q3.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif share a fine taste for class, speed and grace. Evidence: they both Audi Q7 SUVs.

Varun Dhawan: The versatile actor is riding on the success of his back-to-back successful films. Like Alia Bhatt, he also rides a blue Audi Q7.

Taapsee Pannu: After the success of Pink and Naam Shabana, the actress gifted herself a BMW X1 last year. It is the actress' prized possession and she is often seen zooming around in her luxurious toy.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Sushant's success story is like a fable to a lot. Rising from nowhere to doing MS Dhoni's biopic has earned him a respectful place in the tinsel town. To celebrate his success, the actor has purchased a Maserati Quattroporte.

Vicky Kaushal: The Masaan star, who is currently shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic, recently upgraded his mean machine to Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Parineeti Chopra: The actress recently upgraded her ride from Mercedes to a white Jaguar XLJ.

Kriti Sanon: The actress, who will be seen next in Bareilly Ki Barfi, rides a white BMW 3 series car.