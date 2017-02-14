Bollywood celebrities are quite popular on Instagram and they love sharing interesting pictures and videos on the platform. Not just the superstars, the star kids also have considerable fan following on Instagram.

From Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's newborn baby Taimur Ali Khan to Sridevi's gorgeous daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, here are some of the celebs and their social media posts that grabbed our attention:

Taimur's first appearance on social media

One picture of Taimur started doing the rounds on social media. This happens to be the first authentic picture of Taimur in which his face is well visible. As soon as the photo went viral, people could not stop going aww at the little Nawab's cuteness.

Jhanvi Kapoor poses with boyfriend and parents

Sridevi's dotting daughter Jhanvi is reportedly in relation with Shikhar Pahariya. Former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde happens to be his granduncle. While there were reports earlier that Sridevi was against their affair, Jhanvi shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing with Shikhar and her parents. This picture cleared all rumours and suggests that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor have accepted the young man.

Gauhar Khan's sizzling appearance on Stardust magazine's cover

Gauhar Khan appeared on the cover of Stardust and the diva certainly looks hot. Flaunting her flat belly, Gauhar just raised the temperature. Even her former boyfriend Kushal Tandon could not stop praising her beauty.

Tiger Shroff's action on Instagram

Tiger, who is currently one of the best action heroes in Bollywood, shared a video in which he is seen shooting for an action sequence. The actor's high-flying action stunts are simply impressive.