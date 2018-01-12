Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has kick-started 2018 with a bang. The 32-year-old Sri Lanka-born actress has bought a spanking new red-colour Jeep Compass to start the new year on a high note.

American SUV-maker Jeep has posted pictures of the Judwaa 2 actress along with her new machine on social media forums with the caption: "2018 begins with yet another showstopper! We are happy to welcome Jacqueline Fernandez to the Jeep family. [sic]"

Jacqueline is currently filming her upcoming flicks Drive and Race 3. However, she has found time for a photo-shoot with her latest car and the pictures have been featured in the latest edition of a popular magazine. The actress already has BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Maybach S500 and Range Rover Vogue in her garage. Hence, the Compass is not an expensive buy for the Bollywood diva.

Priced from Rs 15.16 lakh, the Compass generated a lot of interest among SUV lovers, and sales rose constantly. The SUV is powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. Six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are offered with the petrol mill. The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque, and is mated to six-speed manual transmission.

Jacqueline is not the first Bollywood celebrity who bought a Jeep SUV in India. On November 14 (Children's Day), Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan made headlines by buying Rs 1.3-crore Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT as a gift to his son Taimur. Saif's expensive gift for baby Taimur grabbed much attention and shutterbugs had a field day when the actor drove home Jeep's flagship product in India.

Later, it was reported that the Grand Cherokee SRT driven by Saif had been gifted to him probably for short-term use by FCA India for what was possibly some brand promotion. FCA India continues to own the MH12 PW1970-registered Grand Cherokee SRT that Saif is driving these days.