Young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has bought a blue-coloured Maserati Quattroporte sports car. The 31-year-old actor posted a picture of him with the prized possession on social media sites.

"I've been playing with the miniature model of this car since I was a kid. It was about time to own the beast. Who's up for a drive?" Sushant Singh described gave description with the picture.

Sushant Singh, who essayed the character of former Indian cricket team captain in the biographical sports drama MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is an acclaimed auto enthusiast and also owns a BMW K 1000 R. Apart from the latest Maserati, the Shuddh Desi Romance actor also owns a Range Rover, Jaguar and Skoda cars.

"I am planning to buy an Audi R8, though my dream car is a Bugatti Veyron. I have played with enough toy cars when I was a kid. I have a need for speed. Even now I race cars on my play station," the actor was quoted as saying by DNA.

Maserati Quattroporte is a four-door sports luxury saloon, and is worth over Rs 1.55 crore in India. The name translated from Italian means four doors and is a quintessential Italian sports saloon with swanky design.

Maserati sells Quattroporte in India in three engine choices. The 410hp 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and the 530hp 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 are the petrol units. In addition, there is a potent 3-litre V6 turbo diesel that produces a 275hp. All engines are mated to a ZF-supplied 8-speed automatic gearbox, with four-wheel drive available on the V6 petrol.

Quattroporte is also sold in sportier GTS trim available in either GranLusso or GranSport trim options. The current sixth-generation Quattroporte was introduced globally in 2013.