This year Bollywood has come out with some really good movies but there are many more interesting flicks that are yet to release. While some movies are scheduled to release this year, some will hit theatres next year.

We bring to you a list of 7 interesting films to look forward to:

Secret Superstar

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar starring Dangal's Zaira Wasim has already released its trailer and the movie is scheduled to hit the screens this Diwali. In Dangal, Zaira had showcased her amazing acting skills and fans are eagerly waiting for the musical film to hit the theatres. Moreover, since its Aamir Khan Productions that has given us movies like Lagaan, Delhi Belly, Dhobi Ghat, Peepli live and more, the expectations for Secret Superstar are high due to its unique content. It is releasing on 19 October 2017.

You can watch the trailer here:

Robot 2.0

The collaboration of two superstars -- Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar for the first time is ground-shaking enough. There is a good chance that the movie breaks box office records with its outstanding VFX. Robot 2.0 is a sequel to the blockbuster film Robot and will reportedly be released in seven languages including Japanese, Korean and Mandarin. It is scheduled to release on 25 January 2018.

Padmavati

The powerful trio of Sanjay Leela Bhansali -- Ranveer Singh -- Deepika Padukone will be back with Padmavati. After the success of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, this is one of the most awaited movies of the year. It will be a fictional period drama based on the life of Rani Padmini. The movie is currently scheduled for release on 17 November 2017.

Gold

Akshay Kumar is also coming up with a sports biopic of an unsung hero, Balbir Singh, under whose captaincy India won three consecutive Olympic Gold Medals in hockey. The actor reportedly started shooting in London for the movie, GOLD. Television actor Mouni Roy will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with this movie which also features Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh in important roles. It is scheduled to release on Independence Day next year.

Anand Rai's Next

The name of Anand Rai's upcoming movie is Rangbaaz, a SpotboyE report says but it has not been confirmed yet. However, it is already making fans excited because for the first time Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the role of a dwarf. The actor revealed about his character to IANS saying, "It is a movie on a vertically challenged special person. I enjoyed while shooting for the film. I think technically these kind of films should be made in India. I feel proud that my team is doing that." It is scheduled to release next year.

Thugs of Hindostan

Another much-awaited movie of next year is Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan. Reportedly, the story is an adaptation of the novel known as 'Confessions Of A Thug' written by Philip Meadows Taylor. The actor has already started preparing for the movie to sport a different look as he does in most of his films. The movies of the Mr Perfectionist are known for their unique content. One of the big reasons to look forward to this movie is it is bringing together two of the biggest Bollywood actors- Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. 'Thugs Of Hindostan' is slated for a Diwali release in 2018.

Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan #SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh...releasing 2018! pic.twitter.com/QAUrcecxjx — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2017

Salman Khan and Karan Johar's joint production starring Akshay Kumar

Though the movie title is not yet revealed, the fact that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are coming together for the first time to produce a movie and that stars Akshay Kumar is enough to rake up excitement. According to DNA, Akshay Kumar while talking about the film said, "The film has an interesting subject and I am sure people will be excited to watch it. I, for one, can't wait." It is scheduled to release in 2018.