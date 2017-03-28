With eyes on nothing but cementing a place for themselves directly in the FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina go into another must-win clash on Tuesday; their opponents being Bolivia this time.

La Albiceleste come into matchday 14 of the World Cup qualifiers from the Conmebol confederation at the back of a 1-0 win against Chile, which helped them reach the third spot in the 10-table group. Talisman Lionel Messi remained the solitary goalscorer.

With Bolivia in the ninth position in the table, Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza has afforded to not include star striker Sergio Aguero in the line-up. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Javier Mascherano, Lucas Biglia and Nicolas Otamendi, meanwhile, miss the game owing to suspensions.

In all probability, Messi will be teaming up with Sao Paulo striker Lucas Pratto in the Argentine attacking line against Bolivia.

"We want to win in La Paz but we all know that it is not easy. The altitude makes for tough conditions," Bauza said in the pre-match presser. "We have to be smart and consider the game plan and not sticking to it would be foolish. Bolivia have good players and will attack with many people.

"The problem of the altitude comes in the last 20 minutes. We will see how we come through the game physically. When we get to the altitude, we give paracetamol to players to avoid headaches."

Match schedule

Date: March 28

Time: 4 pm EST (8 pm GMT, 1.30 am IST [Wednesday])

Venue: Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony ESPN. Live stream - SonyLiv

Argentina: TV - TyC Sports. Live stream - TyC Sports Play

Bolivia: TV - TyC Sports Internacional

Brazil: TV - SporTV

Spain: TV - TDP

USA: TV - beIN Sports. Live stream - beIN Sports Connect

UK - No telecast