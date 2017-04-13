Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, which is the harvest festival of Assam, falls on April 14 and 15 this year. It is the joyous spring New Year of the Assamese community and is celebrated by the locals irrespective of caste, creed, religion and beliefs.

In a year, Bihu is celebrated thrice among the Assamese community: Bohag or Rongali Bihu in mid-April, Kati or Kongali Bihu in mid-October and Magh or Bhugali Bihu in mid-January.

Of all the Bihus, Bohag or Rongali Bihu is the most joyful. The first day of the Rongali Bihu is called Goru Bihu. On this day cattle rites are performed. Household livestock and cattles are worshipped, offered food and decorated with colourful garlands.

The second day of Rongali Bihu is called Manuh Bihu, which is meant for human beings. People celebrate it by wearing new clothes and greet each other by presenting newly woven "Gamosa" and start the new year with positivity. Special meals are prepared with authentic Assamese delicacies like pithas and ladoos. Bihu dance and songs are performed at various places to mark the festival.

Here are a few Bihu greetings messages that you can send to your loved ones or an Assamese friend through WhatsApp and Facebook:

Rongali Bihu stands for new and fresh – Life is always new and fresh – Let us strive to make all days Bihu.

May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm; and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Heartiest Bihu greetings...

Enjoy the festive season! Sing and dance with fun...Wishing you happiness on this Bihu...

B-Bond of Love, I-Icon of Assam, H-Humanity, U-Unity.. This is our Bihu, our soul..wish you all a Happy Rongali Bihu 2017

This is a time of new beginnings and for the celebration of life – Happy Rongali Bihu

Wish you a very Happy Bihu. May your life be as colorful and joyful as the festival of Bihu.

Let us vow to take life in our stride this Bihu and make it tolerable as well as beautiful by accepting sorrow and happiness with sanity.

Another Rongali Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bohag Bihu!

Let us welcome this Rongali Bihu with great hope, eagerness and anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity.

Here are Bihu greetings in Assamese.