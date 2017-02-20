Bogota bullring explosion injures at least 30

  February 20, 2017
    By Reuters
An explosion near a bullring in the Colombian capital Bogota injured at least 30 people on 19 February. Most of those involved were police officers who were preparing for anti-bullfighting protests. Hundreds of protesters have gathered weekly since bullfighting resumed last month, the first time in four years, as the constitutional court lifted a ban.
