Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy's Bogan was released on Thursday, February 2, and has garnered good reviews. The movie has won appreciation from both audience and critics.

Arvind Swamy's flawless performance is the major highlight of Bogan. His looks and mannerisms have been enjoyed by the viewers and critics. While it does not reduce the impact of Jayam Ravi's character, Swamy has a stronger screen presence than Ravi. Hansika Motwani's role has also been appreciated.

Bogan is an unofficial remake of Hollywood movie Face/Off. Director Lakshman has tweaked the story to suit the local sensibilities. It deals with a conman using a special power about body-swapping to steal money. Below, we bring to you the reviews of leading publications:

Times of India: Just Like Thani Oruvan, Bogan is a celebration of the antagonist, and once again, Arvind Swami rocks in the role of a charismatic villain. This is a much looser performance than the one he gave in Thani Oruvan.

The Hindu: It's perfectly watchable, but I wish the villain had been more than just someone who steals cash from local banks and jewellery showrooms. He needed to be mythic, especially given the manner in which he goes about his villainy.

The New Indian Express: On the positive side, the film has a great look. Imman's songs are peppy and the picturisation aesthetic. A couple of the earlier stunt-chase scenes are ably executed. And the screen chemistry between Ravi and Hansika make their romantic interludes a pleasant watch.

The Hindustan Times: Bogan defies logic, but of course, and also seems at a loss as to the direction it ought to take. Must it call itself a crime thriller or a science-fiction or a mere fantasy - a movie where the hero and the villain change places with the ease of a mumbo-jumbo mantra.