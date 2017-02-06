Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy-starrer Bogan has performed well in the first weekend at the Chennai box office. With no competition from Kollywood, the Tamil flick enjoyed good viewership at the capital city of Tamil Nadu in four days.

In the opening weekend, Bogan has collected Rs 1.62 crore from over 300 shows, reports Behindwoods. The movie enjoyed over 70 percent occupancy on an average for the prime-time shows. The movie has opened to fairly positive reviews and this gave a fillip to the collections.

Jai and Pranitha's Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal has also received a decent opening at the Chennai box office. Although Bogan was in the spotlight, this Tamil film managed to collect Rs 33.53 lakh from 159 shows in the opening weekend. Hollywood movie Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was in the third place by earning Rs 23.13 lakh from 111 shows.

Telugu film Nenu Local has registered a decent opening by collecting Rs 13.85 lakh from 66 shows. Kung Fu Yoga, a joint venture between Indian and Chinese filmmakers, had a decent weekend at the Chennai box office. The film collected Rs 11.83 lakh from 68 shows.

Vijay's Bairavaa has been pushed down to sixth place at the Chennai box office. The movie earned just Rs 6.98 lakh from 42 shows by the end of its fourth weekend. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 6.98 crore.

Hrithik Roshan's Hindi film Kaabil earned Rs 4.50 lakh from 27 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.13 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood film Raees made a collection of Rs 4.42 lakh from 33 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.72 crore. The business of Adhe Kangal completely dipped in its second weekend as it collected Rs 3.46 lakh from 36 shows to take its 10-day total tally to Rs 43.44 lakh.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]