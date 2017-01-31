Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy's Bogan will be out on February 2. The movie is written and directed by Lakshman of Romeo Juliet fame and produced by multifaceted Prabhu Deva.

Here, we bring you five reasons to watch Bogan:

Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi has been part of a couple of good films in the last 18 months. Hence, the people are curiously awaiting the release of his latest film Bogan. Moreover, the actor enjoys a sizable fan following and for them he remains the major reason to watch the Tamil flick.

Ravi-Swamy Combo

Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy were part of blockbuster Thani Oruvan in 2015. Their chemistry had worked big time in the film, directed by Mohan Raja. This is their second union and the audience are once again expecting their combo to entertain big time.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani's glamorous looks for the movie have become the talk of the town since the posters and photos surfaced online. She had earlier worked with Jayam Ravi in Romeo Juliet and the on-screen couple hope that they can mesmerise the viewers with their amazing screen presence once again.

Music

One thing that has already earned positive reviews about the movie is the music department. Four songs including Damaalu Dumeelu, Senthoora, Vaarai Vaarai and Spooky Bogan have become mass hits already. S Thaman's tracks will be a treat to eyes coupled with the visuals on the silver screen.

Action

The trailer and other promos of Bogan have clearly indicated that it is a pure commercial film. The movie has ample scope for action and punch dialogues. The mass quotient is high and will definitely attract the cine goers.