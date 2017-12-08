An e-commerce website named Wish.com has come under fire for its bizarre advertisements of plus-size tights.

The website, which sells extremely cheap items to the consumers directly from Chinese manufacturers, features some slender models in their ads for 'Plus Size 10D Slim Sheer Nylon Silk Stocking Talla Extra Pantyhose Tights for Women'.

In a series of photos, standard size models are seen stretching the tights all over their bodies.

While the online retailer just wanted to show how stretchable the tights are — aiming at the plus size women—they ended up creating a controversy.

One photo shows a model standing into just one leg of the tights, another shows a woman being able to stretch the tights right up past her chin.

They are selling the tights at a very cheap rate, but that did not stop people from throwing shade at the website.

Taking to social media, people have strongly criticised the online store's adverts as one person tweeted: "Bad day for Wish, who thought it was a good idea to promote plus-size tights using thin models putting their entire bodies in them to show how massive they are."

Another pointed out: "How Wish advertise tights for plus size women hahahaha," while one asked: "Why couldn't they just use plus sized models? You know what, nevermind."

This is not the first time. The e-commerce site has been criticised in the past for its business model.

According to Recode, "Wish targets customers with low-price goods such as dresses, watches, sneakers or jewelry shipped straight from Chinese manufacturers — but that also means delivery can take weeks and items sometimes arrive damaged."