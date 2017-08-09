The body of Sana Fathima, the four-year-old girl who went missing on August 3 from Bappukayam colony, Panathur in Kasaragod, Kerala was found six days later on Wednesday, August 9.

The body was recovered from the nearby Pavithrayam Kayam river by the locals. According to reports, the body was found stuck in the tree branches on the river side.

It was on August 3 when Sana went missing from her home at around 4 pm after returning from Anganwadi. As per the preliminary investigation, she might have slipped into the drain near her house as her slippers were found nearby. A special investigation team started the search operation along with National Disaster Response Force to trace her. Underwater scuba cameras were also used for the search operation.

Meanwhile, rumours also had it that the child might have been kidnapped, as the villagers had claimed the presence of nomads in the area. As part of the investigation, three nomads were reportedly questioned on Monday.

Sana was the daughter of an autorickshaw driver Ebrahim and Haseena.