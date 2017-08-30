Bobbi Kristina TV movie trailer

The first trailer has been released for an upcoming biopic about the tragic life of Whitney Houston and Bobby Browns daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died in 2015 at the age of 22, three years after the death of her mother.Joy Rovaris will play Bobbi in the film produced by US network TV One, while The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Demetria McKinney will play Houston and Hassam Johnson will portray Brown.Nadji Jeter, best known for his role in the Grown Ups comedy series, will play Bobbis boyfriend Nick Gordon.