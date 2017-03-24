Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are all set to square off in a boxing match later this year, after the two fighters confirmed that the fight will be happening soon. However, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said recently that the UFC are still a major obstacle to overcome.

Also read: Conor McGregor vows to shock boxing world

This boxing match is expected to be the highest grossing pay per view in history and there is a lot of money going to be involved. While Mayweather is used to earning in millions, McGregor could be in line to receive his biggest pay check yet, and Arum claims that the UFC want 50 per cent of whatever the UFC star makes.

"I think the only impediment there is the UFC, because UFC do not treat fighters the same way that boxing promoters do. In other words, UFC fighters get so much less than boxers do. They proposed a deal to Conor that on his share of the purse, they take 50 per cent. Now, give me a break," bloody elbow quoted Arum as saying.

McGregor seemed pretty confident that he could hand Mayweather his first professional defeat and the likes of Dana White and even Nate Diaz feel that the UFC Lightweight Champion could give the undefeated boxer a run for his money. Arum however, doesn't agree with them and said the fight will not be competitive at all.

"If the fight doesn't happen...not that I think it's going to be a great fight, because I think Conor fighting Mayweather is not really a fight, if it's boxing. Conor (is a) great MMA fighter, but hasn't shown anything in boxing. And Mayweather's one of the great fighters. But if that fight doesn't happen, the blame will only be on the UFC."

While the mega fight between McGregor and Mayweather is set to be a boxing match and even with the American considered to be the best of his generation, the boxer has still hired UFC star Kevin Lee to help him prepare for the fight.

Lee often trains out of Mayweather's gym in Las Vegas and said the superstar's entourage have already reached out to him and asked him to help in training.

"That fight, it's going to happen. Floyd's management reached out to me a little while ago and asked me to be a part of the camp. And I'm excited to do that, I could use a couple bucks in my pocket. That's for sure," Lee said.