A boat carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, has reportedly gone missing off the coast of Borneo, Malaysian maritime authorities said on Sunday (January 29).

The boat, which also had a skipper and two crew members besides the tourists on board, started from Tanjung Aru located about 60 kms west of Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia, around 10 am local time on Saturday (Jan 28) and headed to the popular tourist spot of Mengalum, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. On Saturday night, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) received a distress call.

MMEA Deputy Director Rahim Ramli told Reuters that the boat reportedly went missing around 9:50 am local time as it failed to reach Mengalum. A search-and-rescue operation was launched soon after. He said bad weather was hampering the operation which was being carried out over an area of about 400 nautical square miles and includes waters between Kota Kinabalu and Pulau Mengalum.

"We are looking at strong winds and choppy waters, and have requested assistance from the air force to conduct an aerial search," Ramli said.

MMEA Communications Officer Lieutenant Awil Kamsari told the SCMP that a police report was lodged around 9:50 am local time and that the "Royal Malaysian Air Force will be notified to carry out aerial surveillance."