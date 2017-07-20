One of the most controversial movies of recent times, Lipstick Under My Burkha, is finally releasing this Friday along with Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael. While fans are pretty excited about Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma's film, Munna Michael has somewhat failed to attract that much attention.

Lipstick Under My Burkha was supposed to be released long back in India, but the censor board did not give it a timely certificate. However, the film got immense appreciation and awards at aninternational level, and now finally it will hit the screens in India with an 'A' certificate.

On the other hand, Munna Michael is a romantic-comedy plus dance movie. The movie features Tiger Shroff along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Raees actor will be seen in a never-seen-before role. Nawaz is also expected to show his dance moves in this flick.

Looking at the hype, popularity and storyline of these two movies, the prediction is that Lipstick Under My Burkha is set to have a better opening than Munna Michael.

Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha will earn around Rs 3 crore on its first day, while Sabbir Khan's Munna Michael will get an opening of around Rs 2 crore at the box office.

The tables, however, can turn as Tiger has a huge number of fan following which could help his film earn big. Who do you think will win the battle?

While Tiger Shroff's movie is a dance movie starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Lipstick under My Burkha is a women oriented movie that narrates the secret lives of four small town women and their sexual fantasies. It also features Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur alongside Konkona and Ratna.