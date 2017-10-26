German carmaker BMW has five crossover and sports activity vehicle models. The company calls it X family and it consists of X1, X3, X4, X5 and the X6. The latest to join the range is the X2 and the company has unveiled the model ahead of its global premiere at the Los Angeles motor show next month.

During the Concept X2 unveiling last year, Adrian van Hooydonk, senior vice-president, BMW Group Design, said, "The BMW Concept X2 is a vehicle for active people looking for a combination of enjoyment and practicality." The production model is the X2 and it certainly features some unique characters over other X range SUVs.

Aimed at enticing younger customers, the X2 has shorter overhangs and lower stance giving it a sporty touch even without M Sport treatment. The X2 has more muscular look thanks to LED headlights and taillights, unique side skirts, and a roof spoiler. The cuts and creases on the front bumper, bonnet and pronouncing shoulder line add a beefy stance of the SUV.

The unusual BMW badge in the thick C-pillar cannot go unnoticed. In addition, plastic claddings on the sides and squared-off wheel arches lend it a rugged look.

The X2 measures 4,360mm in length, 1,821mm width and 1,526mm height along with a wheelbase of 2,670mm. Interestingly, this makes the new X member is 49mm shorter and 69mm lower than the second-gen X1.

The black panel instruments and a multifunction steering wheel of the X2 have been borrowed from the X1. The free-standing 8.8-inch infotainment screen is the coolest addition to the dashboard. BMW offers a range of leatherette Sensatec or full-on leather trim options. The five-passenger cockpit features fold-down rear seats while the boot can swallow 470 litres of luggage.

BMW will offer X2 in three turbocharged four-cylinder engine options. A 190hp, 2.0-litre petrol in FWD format, a 190hp, 2.0-litre diesel with AWD and a 231hp, 2.0-litre diesel motor with AWD are the powertrains. The petrol engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the diesel engine comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

BMW may launch the X2 in India sometime next year. It is expected to lock horns against Audi Q2 which is also expected in the mid-2018 launch in India.