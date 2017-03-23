The two-wheeler arm of German auto-maker BMW is ready to start its operations in India. BMW Motorrad is reportedly planning to kick-start sales with five dealerships in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The brand introduction and product launch of BMW Motorrad will take place in April, reports Zigwheels. Enthusiasts waiting for the G 310 R launch will have to wait more as the model is not part of the April launch.

The company will be initially launching high-end bikes such as F800GS, 1200GS, S1000RR, S1000R, R nineT and K 1600 GTL. All these bikes will be launched as completely built units and hence pricing will be premium.

G 310 R, which is manufactured in India at the TVS plant in Hosur, is expected to enter market later this year. The BMW Motorrad and TVS alliance has already started exports of G 310 R to foreign markets.

Though the company has tweeted arrival of G 310 R in India during April-May, the delay is reportedly due to some quality issues. In addition, BMW will be forced to make some changes to Euro-spec version for India as G 310 R will be competing against competitively priced rivals in India.

To be pitted against KTM Duke 390 and Mahindra Mojo, G 310 R is expected to cost Rs 1.8 lakh and at that price point, it will make a compelling case. The model will be volume driver for BMW Motorrad not only in India, but also in global markets.

G 310 R is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine developing 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. BMW G 310 R employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear. It features front upside down forks and monoshock suspension at the rear.