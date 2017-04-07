Bavarian motorcycle maker BMW Motorrad and two-wheeler arm of the German carmaker is all set to embark on its Indian odyssey on April 12. The company, which will initially retail the CBUs (Completely Built Units) range in the country, plans to script its tale with three dealerships located in Pune and two major metros, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The Mumbai showroom to be operated by Navnit Motors will be the first showroom of BMW Motorrad in the country. It is expected to throw open its doors to customers on April 12, and thereafter, Tusker Motorcycles' showroom in Bengaluru and Pune on April 14. In Pune, Bavaria Motors will anchor its dealership. BMW will expand its reach to other cities in the coming months with Delhi-NCR getting the next showroom.

BMW Motorrad's Indian portfolio will initially include S1000R, S1000RR, S1000XR, F700GS, F800GS, F800R, R1200G, R1200GS Adventure, BMW R Nine T and BMW K1600GTL. Word has it that a good share of the adored bikes will be imported from plants in Berlin, Germany and Thailand.

Although BMW was expected to bring the much-awaited G 310 R with the initial lot, that plan now seems to have been put off to a later date. The G 310 R was a head turner at Auto Expo 2016 and stood out at the BMW Motorrad's pavilion. It is the first sub-500cc motorcycle from BMW's stable and has been developed in association with TVS Motor Company. The G 310 R is now being rumoured to make its entry in to the country in the later part of the year.

Source: CarandBike