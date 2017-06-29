BMW Motorrrad, the two-wheeler division of the German auto giant BMW, kickstarted India sales on April 2017. Despite the motorcycles being priced significantly high from around Rs 15 lakh, BMW Motorrad reportedly got an encouraging response.

In less than three months of operations, the company has sold nearly 150 motorcycles, reports NDTV Auto. BMW Motorrad India launched its entire high-end bike range across five segments -- Sports, Touring, Roadster, Heritage and Adventure. The BMW R 1200 GS and R 1200 GS Adventure seem to be the most in demand, and nearly 60 percent of total sales are from the R 1200 GS family. The report also adds that BMW superbike S 1000 RR has generated considerable interest in India.

It needs to be noted that BMW Motorrad got a promising start despite only four dealerships in the country in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune. The range includes the S 1000 RR, R 1200 RS, R 1200 RT, K 1600 GTL, R 1200 R, S 1000 R, R NineT, R NineT Scrambler, R 1200 G S Adventure, R 1200 GS and S 1000 XR. All models are imported to India as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

For those waiting for the G 310 R, the most affordable motorcycle of the company, wait is going to get longer. The company, in a recent tweet, clarified that there are no plans to launch G 310 R as of now. The made-in-India model with a rumoured price under Rs 2 lakh may enter the market sometime in 2018. BMW Motorrad reportedly wanted to strengthen its dealership network in the country before the arrival of its most anticipated model in India.

The G 310 R is manufactured at the TVS plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, for the entire global market as part of a deal with Indian partner TVS Motor Company. TVS currently manufactures sub-500 cc motorcycles of BMW Motorrad.